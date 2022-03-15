Left Menu

Will there be a Ukraine peace deal? Kremlin says not giving predictions

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was too early to make predictions about the possible results of talks between Russia and Ukraine. We await results." Russia, Peskov said, was disappointed that Western officials had made no public statements about the killing of more than 20 people in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:36 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was too early to make predictions about the possible results of talks between Russia and Ukraine. "The work is difficult and in the current situation the very fact that they are continuing is probably positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We don't want to make predictions. We await results."

Russia, Peskov said, was disappointed that Western officials had made no public statements about the killing of more than 20 people in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of carrying out a missile attack on the city. Ukraine denied it and said the rocket used in the attack was Russian.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

