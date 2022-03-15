Case against newly opened pub in Kerala

The Excise Circle Office here on Tuesday registered a case against a hotel which recently opened a pub for allegedly violating licence conditions including not maintaining the stock register and allowing women to serve the customers.

The Excise Circle Inspector here registered a case against the violations at the pub 'Fly High' in hotel Harbour View and arrested its manager for violations.

''Upon inspection, we found various license condition violations. The stock register of the pub was not maintained properly. We have found several irregularities in the register,'' a senior excise official told PTI.

The official also said that as per the provisions under Foreign Liquor Act in Kerala, women are not allowed to be used in bars and pubs to serve liquor and this place has violated that too.

The video from the day of inauguration of the pub, which was slated as ''the first pub in Kerala'' has been circulating in social media for the last few days in which foreign nationals, including women, were seen serving liquor and working as bartenders. Sources from Excise said the stock register should be maintained and updated every morning and evening when the place opens and closes. ''However, the pub did not do so,'' the official said.

The excise official said the case has been registered and details will be submitted to the court and further action against the pub will be taken by the excise Commissioner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)