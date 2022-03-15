Egypt targeting budget deficit of 6.9% of GDP in FY 2021-22 -deputy finance minister to Al Arabiya
Egypt is targeting a budget deficit of 6.9% of its gross domestic product in the current fiscal year which ends in June, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.
The government had said last year it was targeting a deficit of 6.7%.
