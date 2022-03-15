Left Menu

Egypt targeting budget deficit of 6.9% of GDP in FY 2021-22 -deputy finance minister to Al Arabiya

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:50 IST
Egypt targeting budget deficit of 6.9% of GDP in FY 2021-22 -deputy finance minister to Al Arabiya
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Egypt is targeting a budget deficit of 6.9% of its gross domestic product in the current fiscal year which ends in June, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Al Arabiya on Tuesday.

The government had said last year it was targeting a deficit of 6.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022