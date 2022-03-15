MP: Fifth BRTC batch completes 44-week course at SSB Academy

A total of 353 Basic Recruit Training Course trainees passed out of the Sashastra Seema Bal Academy here after a rigorous course of 44 weeks, with a senior official stating that the facility had imparted the highest standards of training to these recruits despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulating the officiating director and instructional staff at SSB Academy situated in Chandukhedi on the outskirts of Bhopal, additional director general of police (ADGP) training Anuradha Shankar on Tuesday said the highest standards of training to these recruits despite COVID-19 restrictions will help them do well in their professional endeavours and perform the challenging task of guarding borders efficiently.

SSB deputy inspector general (DIG) Sudhanshu Nautiyal said the training kept in mind the increasing responsibilities of SSB.

This is the fifth BRTC batch that has passed out of SSB Academy after it was relocated here from Srinagar in Uttarakhand in June, 2017.

An impressive passing-out-parade was held with recruits taking part in various drills on the occasion.

