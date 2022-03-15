Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
* Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the conflict. CIVILIAN TOLL * Over 2,300 civilians have died in Mariupol in Russian shelling of the city, according to local officials.
Three European prime ministers were heading to Kyiv as the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia invaded its neighbour, in a potent symbol of Ukraine's success so far in fending off Moscow's assault. While Czech, Polish and Slovenian leaders are expected to present a yet unspecified support package, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were due to resume peace talks via a video link.
FIGHTING * Russia said its forces had taken full control of the southern region of Kherson. Reuters could not independently verify the report. * Ukraine reported more airstrikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of Kyiv and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv. Ukraine's forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region, an Interior Ministry official said. DIPLOMACY * Washington warned Beijing against helping Russia after "intense" talks between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome. * The Kremlin denied U.S. officials' reports that Russia asked China for military equipment after invading Ukraine. Beijing labelled the reports "disinformation". * Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the conflict.
CIVILIAN TOLL * Over 2,300 civilians have died in Mariupol in the Russian shelling of the city, according to local officials. Reuters could not independently verify the numbers. * Kyiv will impose a 35-hour curfew after intense shelling, which killed at least two people. * The death toll from Monday's airstrike on a TV tower in northern Ukraine rose to at least 19, the regional governor said. FLEEING THE CONFLICT * Ukraine will make a new attempt to deliver supplies to civilians trapped in the encircled city of Mariupol, deputy prime minister said. Local officials said a first group of about 300 residents made it out of the city on Monday. * About 2.95 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the U.N. refugee agency, with 73,000 children on average leaving every day. ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * The European Union agreed more sanctions against Moscow, banning Russian steel and iron imports, exports of luxury goods, investment in the energy sector, and credit ratings of Russian issuers. * Britain said it would ban luxury goods exports to Russia and hit $1.2 billion worth of Russian imports with a 35% tariff.
QUOTES "It is our duty to be where history is forged. Because it's not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said of the three leaders' trip to Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
WRAPUP 1-Russian central bank scrambles to contain fallout of sanctions
WRAPUP 5-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes
WRAPUP 6-Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes