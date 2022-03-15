Three European prime ministers were heading to Kyiv as the first foreign leaders to visit the Ukrainian capital since Russia invaded its neighbour, in a potent symbol of Ukraine's success so far in fending off Moscow's assault. While Czech, Polish and Slovenian leaders are expected to present a yet unspecified support package, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were due to resume peace talks via a video link.

FIGHTING * Russia said its forces had taken full control of the southern region of Kherson. Reuters could not independently verify the report. * Ukraine reported more airstrikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of Kyiv and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv. Ukraine's forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region, an Interior Ministry official said. DIPLOMACY * Washington warned Beijing against helping Russia after "intense" talks between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome. * The Kremlin denied U.S. officials' reports that Russia asked China for military equipment after invading Ukraine. Beijing labelled the reports "disinformation". * Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the conflict.

CIVILIAN TOLL * Over 2,300 civilians have died in Mariupol in the Russian shelling of the city, according to local officials. Reuters could not independently verify the numbers. * Kyiv will impose a 35-hour curfew after intense shelling, which killed at least two people. * The death toll from Monday's airstrike on a TV tower in northern Ukraine rose to at least 19, the regional governor said. FLEEING THE CONFLICT * Ukraine will make a new attempt to deliver supplies to civilians trapped in the encircled city of Mariupol, deputy prime minister said. Local officials said a first group of about 300 residents made it out of the city on Monday. * About 2.95 million people have fled Ukraine, according to the U.N. refugee agency, with 73,000 children on average leaving every day. ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * The European Union agreed more sanctions against Moscow, banning Russian steel and iron imports, exports of luxury goods, investment in the energy sector, and credit ratings of Russian issuers. * Britain said it would ban luxury goods exports to Russia and hit $1.2 billion worth of Russian imports with a 35% tariff.

QUOTES "It is our duty to be where history is forged. Because it's not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said of the three leaders' trip to Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)