Left Menu

Police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless in Washington, DC and NY

Law enforcement authorities early Tuesday morning arrested a suspect in connection with shootings of homeless people in Washington, DC, and New York, the police department in Washington said in post on Twitter. "Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch," the Metropolitan Police Department wrote.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:24 IST
Police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless in Washington, DC and NY
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Law enforcement authorities early Tuesday morning arrested a suspect in connection with shootings of homeless people in Washington, DC, and New York, the police department in Washington said in post on Twitter.

"Early this AM, law enforcement arrested the suspect in Washington, DC. He is currently being interviewed at our Homicide Branch," the Metropolitan Police Department wrote. It added more information will come but gave no other details. Authorities had been searching for a lone gunman who they said was linked by forensic evidence to the shooting of five homeless men in the two cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022