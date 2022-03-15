Left Menu

ED attaches assets of ex-Odisha MLA in DA linked case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Assets worth Rs 1.5 crore of former Odisha BJD MLA Anam Naik have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Tuesday.

It said Naik is being probed in a case of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. The politician has earlier worked as a junior clerk in the state revenue department.

''Anam Naik has invested his ill-gotten wealth, which is over and above his known sources of income, in acquiring various landed properties and bank investments in his own name and in the name of his family members,'' the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The ED case was filed under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of the January, 2020 FIR filed against him by the vigilance unit of the Koraput Police.

