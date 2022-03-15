HC dismisses plea to order enquiry against AAP, Kejriwal over allegations of Khalistani links

The Delhi High Court Tuesday termed as "completely frivolous" and dismissed a petition filed by a Congress leader seeking a high-level enquiry against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that they have links with Khalistani separatists.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also asked the counsel for the petitioner not to file such frivolous petitions.

"In your petition, you say that the authorities are cognisant of the letter of erstwhile Chief Minister of Punjab to the Union Home Minister. Where is the question of we directing for any enquiry? Please don't file such frivolous petitions. It is completely frivolous. Is there any reason to think that authorities will not take action or are not taking action?" the bench said while dismissing the petition.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Congress leader Jagdish Sharma seeking an investigation into the allegations that AAP and its Convenor Kejriwal have links with banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and other Khalistani forces and have received funds from them to contest the elections in Punjab.

The petition referred to a letter written by former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjeet Singh Channi leveling the same allegations and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' statement on the same lines.

"One letter of Gurpant Singh Pannu, the founder member of Sikhs for Justice was also found where it was written that SFJ has given its support to AAP in the elections to the state assembly on 2017 and similarly in these elections too, the SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for Aam Aadmi Party.

"Taking into account this letter, the Chief Minister of Punjab has also written a letter to Amit Shah (Home Minister) for investigating this matter, that is, the connection of Aam Aadmi Party and its convenor Arvind Kejriwal with these separatist forces," the petition filed through advocate Rudra Vikram Singh said.

It said considering the seriousness of the allegation, the home minister has replied to the erstwhile CM of Punjab assuring him of thorough investigation in the matter, and added that considering the life threat to the whistleblower Kumar Vishwas, the Home Ministry has provided Y Category security to him.

"The allegations were such serious in nature that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also made an announcement to be aware of these separatist forces and the party who is supported by these separatist forces. Despite the allegations being so serious in nature and there may be a security threat to the country by this Aam Aadmi Party and Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal, no enquiry has been initiated by the Central Government," it said.

The petition also sought temporary suspension of AAP's recognition and also bar the party from contesting any elections till the enquiry is completed.

The Aam Aadmi Party has made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

