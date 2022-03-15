Spain detains yacht linked to Russian oligarch Mikheyev, police source says

Spanish authorities detained early on Tuesday a yacht called "Lady Anastasia" owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheyev, who is under European Union sanctions, a police source told Reuters.

The yacht cannot leave the marina of Port Adriano in Mallorca, where it is now moored, the police source said.

Spanish authorities are complying with a European Union decision to block assets owned by a list of wealthy Russians with links to President Vladimir Putin.

