Spain detains yacht linked to Russian oligarch Mikheyev, police source says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
Spanish authorities detained early on Tuesday a yacht called "Lady Anastasia" owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Mikheyev, who is under European Union sanctions, a police source told Reuters.

The yacht cannot leave the marina of Port Adriano in Mallorca, where it is now moored, the police source said.

Spanish authorities are complying with a European Union decision to block assets owned by a list of wealthy Russians with links to President Vladimir Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

