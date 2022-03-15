Left Menu

No decision yet on country-wide NRC: Govt to LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:35 IST
The Centre has not yet taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens for the entire country, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister said on the direction of the Supreme Court, the supplementary list of inclusions and the list of exclusions for the NRC in Assam have been published on August 31, 2019.

“Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level,” he said in a written reply to a question.

An update of the NRC (also referred to as NRIC) has been carried out only in Assam. When the final list of the NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh people, out of 3.30 crore applicants, were excluded, triggering a huge political row in the country.

