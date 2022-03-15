No decision yet on country-wide NRC: Govt to LS

The Centre has not yet taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens for the entire country, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister said on the direction of the Supreme Court, the supplementary list of inclusions and the list of exclusions for the NRC in Assam have been published on August 31, 2019.

“Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level,” he said in a written reply to a question.

An update of the NRC (also referred to as NRIC) has been carried out only in Assam. When the final list of the NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh people, out of 3.30 crore applicants, were excluded, triggering a huge political row in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)