Help yourself by helping us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells northern European leaders

Europe must protect its own security by helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in London via video link on Tuesday, urging them to send more weapons.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:37 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Europe must protect its own security by helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in London via video link on Tuesday, urging them to send more weapons. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting a summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders to discuss European defence and security.

"We all are the targets of Russia and everything will go against Europe if Ukraine won't stand so I would like to ask you to help yourself by helping us," Zelenskiy told the leaders. "You know the kind of weapon we need ... without your support it would be very difficult I'm very grateful but I want to say that we need more ... I do hope that you will be able to enhance that scope and you will see how this will protect your security, your safety."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

