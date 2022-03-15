Russia says it is unaware of U.S. readiness to discuss Ukraine - Interfax
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:40 IST
Russia has no knowledge of the United States being ready to make contact about the conflict in Ukraine, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
Ryabkov said Moscow and Washington had diametrically opposed approaches to the situation, in quotes reported by Interfax news agency.
