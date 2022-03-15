Russian prosecutors seek to move Navalny to maximum security prison - RIA
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 16:50 IST
Russian prosecutors on Tuesday asked a court to move jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to maximum-security prison after they sought an additional 13 years in prison for him on fraud and contempt of court charges, the RIA news agency reported.
Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.
