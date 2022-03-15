Full Bench refers the matrimonial case to Larger Bench for the clear verdict

A three-member Full Bench of the Madras High Court has referred a complicated issue arising out of a matrimonial case to a Larger Bench (comprising five judges) to give a clear verdict.

The issue raised was whether the jurisdiction of the High Court on its Original Side over matters of child custody and guardianship is ousted in view of the provisions of Explanation (g) to Section 7(1) read with Sections 8 and 20 of the Family Courts Act, 1984 and if the decision of a Full Bench of this High Court in another case (Mary Thomas Vs. Dr K E Thomas ) still holds good.

Originally, by an order dated October 28, 2021, Justice V Parthiban of the Madras High Court had doubted the jurisdiction of the Original Side to entertain and decide child custody disputes owing to the advent of the Family Courts Act in 1984. In view of the Family Court Act coming into force, the High Court would not have any grip over the child custody and guardianship cases as it lacked marriage counsellors and child psychologists to render their assistance in such matrimonial matters. Only Family Courts have such counsellors and psychologists. And the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court referred the matter before a Full Bench consisting of Justices P N Prakash, M Sundar and A A Nakkiran, to decide on the issue.

After going through the judgments delivered by the Full Benches and the Larger Benches of various High Courts and that of the Supreme Court, which contradicted with each other over the supremacy, the present Full Bench referred the matter to the Chief Justice to place the same before a Larger Bench consisting of five judges, which alone can deliver an authoritative judgement on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)