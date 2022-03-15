Russia's Lavrov rejects U.S. claim that Moscow is blocking Iran nuclear deal revival

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said U.S. suggestions that Moscow was blocking efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal were untrue, following talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Moscow.

Lavrov said Russia had received written assurances from Washington that sanctions against Moscow over Ukraine would not hinder cooperation within the framework of the deal, which lifted sanctions on Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)