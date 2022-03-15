Left Menu

Red Cross hopes to evacuate civilians from besieged Sumy, Ukraine

The Red Cross is hoping to organise the evacuation of two convoys of some 30 buses with civilians out of the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and their passage to a safe area, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. Ewan Watson, spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that the operation would be carried out with the Ukrainian Red Cross but was not underway yet.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:13 IST
Red Cross hopes to evacuate civilians from besieged Sumy, Ukraine

The Red Cross is hoping to organise the evacuation of two convoys of some 30 buses with civilians out of the besieged northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy and their passage to a safe area, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Ewan Watson, spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that the operation would be carried out with the Ukrainian Red Cross but was not underway yet. "We are moving towards Sumy with a view to facilitate safe passage of civilians out, we are hoping that does take place as planned," Watson said, adding that he had no other details.

"We've seen humanitarian corridors are promised and not respected," he said, saying it was up to the warring sides to implement the agreement. Watson noted there had been delays with similar evacuations from the southeastern city of Mariupol, where he said people are "essentially being suffocated in this city now with no aid'.

"We know of families undoing oil heaters to take water out as a last resort to have something to drink," he said. Some 3 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland since Russian forces invaded 20 days ago, Paul Dillon of the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

They include 1.8 million Ukrainians now in Poland, U.N. refugee agency spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said, while 300,000 have gone on to Western Europe, he said. Among them are 1.4 million children, meaning 73,000 children have become refugees on average each day over the last 20 days -- almost one per second, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told the same briefing.

"Ukrainian children arriving in neighbouring countries are at significant risk of family separation, violence, sexual exploitation, and trafficking," Elder said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022