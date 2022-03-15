Nothing can negatively impact Vienna talks, Iran's foreign minister says
Nothing can negatively impact talks in Vienna on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday during a news conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.
"The interruption of talks can pave the way for the resolution of issues and the return of all parties to their nuclear deal commitments," Amirabdollahian said.
Amirabdollahian added that he had invited Lavrov to visit Iran soon.
