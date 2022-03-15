Left Menu

Nothing can negatively impact Vienna talks, Iran's foreign minister says

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:14 IST
Hossein Amirabdollahian Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Nothing can negatively impact talks in Vienna on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday during a news conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

"The interruption of talks can pave the way for the resolution of issues and the return of all parties to their nuclear deal commitments," Amirabdollahian said.

Amirabdollahian added that he had invited Lavrov to visit Iran soon.

