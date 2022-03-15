UK constantly monitoring rising inflation - finance minister
Britain's government is constantly monitoring rising inflation, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.
"The government of course recognizes that inflation is rising and is closely monitoring the situation together with the Bank of England," Sunak told parliament. "We are also putting in place policies to help families meet the rising cost of living."
