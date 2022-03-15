Left Menu

MP: Cong MLAs stage walkout over demand of implementation of old pension scheme

A section of government employees are opposed to the National Pension Scheme NPS, introduced after 2004, as it is market-linked and does not provide a guaranteed pension benefit unlike the old system.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:32 IST
Demanding that the old pension scheme be made available for government employees recruited after 2005, Congress members staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday as their demand for a discussion was not taken up.

Congress legislators P C Sharma, Sajjan Singh Verma, N P Prajapati and others raised the issue through a call attention motion and demanded a discussion on it during Zero Hour.

Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have restored the old pension scheme, they said.

But Speaker Girish Gautam denied permission to take up the matter during Zero Hour, saying, “You can speak on the issue separately.” Opposition MLAs insisted that it was a serious issue affecting lakhs of families, and created a ruckus.

As the Speaker did not relent, Congress members walked out, shouting slogans. A section of government employees are opposed to the National Pension Scheme (NPS), introduced after 2004, as it is market-linked and does not provide a guaranteed pension benefit unlike the old system. Some economists, on the other hand, deem the old pension system financially imprudent.

