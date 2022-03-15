Boy dies after being run over by truck in Bengal

A nine-year-old boy died after being run over by a truck in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Aieshmali Beleatipara in Gangnapur police station area in the morning when the deceased was going to school on a bicycle, an officer said.

The Duttapulia-bound truck coming from Aieshmali Bazar ran over the boy, killing him on the spot, he said.

Locals stopped the truck and set in on fire after police arrested the driver, he added.

