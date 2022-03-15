Left Menu

Boy dies after being run over by truck in Bengal

PTI | Ranaghat | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:32 IST
Boy dies after being run over by truck in Bengal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old boy died after being run over by a truck in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Aieshmali Beleatipara in Gangnapur police station area in the morning when the deceased was going to school on a bicycle, an officer said.

The Duttapulia-bound truck coming from Aieshmali Bazar ran over the boy, killing him on the spot, he said.

Locals stopped the truck and set in on fire after police arrested the driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022