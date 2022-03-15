Left Menu

Lok Adalat in Raigad settles 30,288 cases, disburses Rs 14.99 cr

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 15-03-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 17:32 IST
A Lok Adalat organised in Raigad recently saw 30,288 cases getting settled and a cumulative amount of Rs 14.99 crore disbursed among litigants, a District Legal Services Authority official said on Tuesday.

The Lok Adalat was held under District and Sessions Judge Vibha Ingale on March 12 with sessions being arranged in online mode at 40 spots in Raigad, he added.

''Of the cases settled, 29,377 were new cases and 911 were those pending in local courts,'' the official said.

