Britain to ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Russia over Ukraine, PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine in talks later this week, Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday. Asked if Johnson will ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Putin's actions in Ukraine, the spokesman said: "Absolutely".

"We certainly want to broaden the coalition against Putin's actions," the spokesman told reporters.

