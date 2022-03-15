Centre returns anti-lynching bills of Rajasthan, Manipur; seeks clarification

The Centre has returned the anti-lynching bills of Rajasthan and Manipur to the respective state government seeking certain clarifications.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said this in Lok Sabha on Tuesday in response to Congress MP Manish Tewari's question on whether the central government has been delaying the review and consultation process with regards to the two bills.

''The government has received 'The Rajasthan Protection From Lynching Bill, 2019' and 'The Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Bill, 2018'''. “After consultation with the nodal ministries and departments, certain clarifications have been sought from the government of Rajasthan and the government of Manipur on October 12, 2021, and November 18, 2021, respectively,'' Rai said replying to a written question.

The Rajasthan assembly passed the bill in August 2019 and it prescribes life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1-5 lakh to those convicted in cases of mob lynching leading to victim's death.

The Manipur assembly passed the bill in December 2018 and it prescribes life imprisonment for those involved in mob violence, if it results in the death of a person.

