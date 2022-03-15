Left Menu

Army carries out airborne insertion exercise

The Army has carried out a two-day airborne insertion and rapid response exercise in the countrys peninsular region in sync with its overall approach to maintain operational readiness, officials said.The exercise that concluded on Tuesday involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, or air dropping of soldiers, combat free fall and integrated battle drills by airborne and special forces troops.The airborne and special forces of the Indian Army practiced their aerial insertion capability and rapid response anywhere on the mainland and in its island territories, in an airborne exercise in Peninsular India on March 14 and 15, said an official.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:14 IST
Army carries out airborne insertion exercise
  • Country:
  • India

The Army has carried out a two-day airborne insertion and rapid response exercise in the country's peninsular region in sync with its overall approach to maintain operational readiness, officials said.

The exercise that concluded on Tuesday involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, or air dropping of soldiers, ''combat free fall'' and integrated battle drills by airborne and special forces troops.

''The airborne and special forces of the Indian Army practiced their aerial insertion capability and rapid response anywhere on the mainland and in its island territories, in an airborne exercise in Peninsular India on March 14 and 15,'' said an official. ''The exercise involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, including combat free fall and integrated battle drills by airborne and special forces troops,'' the official added.

The exercise came 10 days after the Army's airborne and special forces carried out aerial insertion and related drills in the Siliguri corridor along the northern border with China.

The Siliguri corridor is a stretch of land bordering Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. It connects the Northeast region with the rest of India and is considered crucial from the military perspective.

Besides enhancing its overall surveillance and combat readiness along the border with China, India has also been focusing on boosting military preparedness in the peninsular region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022