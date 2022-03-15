Left Menu

Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince spoke with Japan's prime minister about the Ukraine crisis and assured him that the United Arab Emirates is keen to maintain energy security and keep global markets stable, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that his country is keen on boosting relations with Japan in the energy field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

