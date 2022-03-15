Left Menu

Belarus resisting attempts to drag it into Ukraine conflict, Lukashenko says

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus had intercepted a missile fired at it two days ago from Ukraine, but that it would resist what he called attempts to draw it into the conflict across the border. Lukashenko said the missile was intercepted and destroyed by Belarus with Russian help over the Pripyat area, near the Ukrainian border.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:27 IST
Belarus resisting attempts to drag it into Ukraine conflict, Lukashenko says
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus had intercepted a missile fired at it two days ago from Ukraine, but that it would resist what he called attempts to draw it into the conflict across the border. The Kyiv government accused Russia on Friday of staging "false flag" air attacks on Belarus from Ukraine to provide an excuse for Moscow's close ally, which has served as a staging post for Russian forces entering Ukraine, to join the conflict itself.

"I warned you that they would push us into this operation, into this war," Lukashenko told Belarusian soldiers, according to the state news agency BelTA. "There's nothing for us to do there, and we haven't been invited," Lukashenko was quoted as saying. "I want to emphasize again ... We are not going to become involved in this operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine."

Nevertheless, he suggested that Belarus's patience was not unlimited. Lukashenko said the missile was intercepted and destroyed by Belarus with Russian help over the Pripyat area, near the Ukrainian border. "Why is this being done?" he said. "To invite us, so that we begin to respond. But we're not such fools. If we respond, we'll respond properly, so that everyone feels it. For now, we're putting up with it."

It was not clear how Ukraine would benefit from dragging Belarus into the war alongside Russia. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022