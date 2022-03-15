World News Roundup: UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had British passport returned - UK lawmaker; Russian bombardment of Kyiv kills four, curfew called and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had British passport returned - UK lawmaker

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her British passport returned, British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said on Tuesday. "I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," Siddiq, who is the member of parliament for where Zaghari-Ratcliffe used to live in London, said on Twitter.

Russian bombardment of Kyiv kills four, curfew called

Russian airstrikes and shelling hit Kyiv on Tuesday killing at least four people, authorities said, as invading forces tightened their grip on the Ukrainian capital and the mayor announced a 35-hour curfew starting at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT). Two large blasts echoed across the centre of the city just before dawn on Tuesday. Late on Monday, tracer bullets flashed across the night sky as Ukrainian forces apparently targeted an enemy drone.

U.S. carrier displays airpower over the Yellow Sea as N.Korea seen set to test a long-range missile

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier led military exercises in the Yellow Sea, and air defense artillery at Osan air base intensified drills, U.S. forces in Asia said on Tuesday amid signs of an imminent North Korean long-range missile test.

Tension on the Korean Peninsula has been growing amid speculation North Korea could test its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at full range as soon as this week, after threatening to break a self-imposed 2017 moratorium on a long-range missile and nuclear testing.

UK says new laws will enable faster crackdown on Russian 'dirty money'

New British legislation which came into effect overnight will allow the government to speed up its efforts to root out Russian "dirty money" parked in British assets, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday. "Our Economic Crime Act will enable us to crack down harder and faster on dirty money and those who support Putin and his regime," Sunak said in a statement. The legislation received final approval in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Belarus resisting attempts to drag it into Ukraine conflict, Lukashenko says

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that Belarus had intercepted a missile fired at it two days ago from Ukraine, but that it would resist what he called attempts to draw it into the conflict across the border. The Kyiv government accused Russia on Friday of staging "false flag" air attacks on Belarus from Ukraine to provide an excuse for Moscow's close ally, which has served as a staging post for Russian forces entering Ukraine, to join the conflict itself.

Help yourself by helping us, Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells northern European leaders

Europe must protect its own security by helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in London via video link on Tuesday, urging them to send more weapons. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting a summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders to discuss European defence and security.

Close to 3 million have fled fighting in Ukraine

Nearly three weeks into the war, the number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad approached 3 million on Tuesday, the United Nations said, as people escaped fighting and Russian bombardment. About 2.95 million people have so far left Ukraine, data from the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) showed. It is basing its aid plans on 4 million refugees but has said the figure will likely increase.

Sandwiched between wars, a Syrian-Ukrainian faces uncertain future

Born in Syria to a Palestinian father and a Ukrainian mother, Victoria Naji has spent her life in the shadow of conflict. Aged 24 and resident in Damascus, Naji came of age during the Syrian war that marks its 11th anniversary on Tuesday having destroyed much of the country.

Symbol of resistance as EU leaders head to Kyiv 'where history is forged'

Three European prime ministers rode a train for Kyiv on Tuesday, the first visit by foreign leaders to the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its invasion, and a striking symbol of Ukraine's success so far in fending off Russia's assault. "It is our duty to be where history is forged. Because it's not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who set off across the border with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa of Slovenia.

Iran's foreign minister in Moscow, hopes for Russian support for nuclear deal -ISNA

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in Moscow on Tuesday and expressed hopes his visit would lead to Russian support for a "good, stable and strong nuclear deal," Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported. Amirabdollahian said Russia had so far supported talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)