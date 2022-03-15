Left Menu

Italy, US agree over "decisive, united" response to Russia invasion

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:35 IST
Italy, US agree over "decisive, united" response to Russia invasion
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan agreed at a meeting on Tuesday that there must be no let up in the response to Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.

"Draghi and Sullivan agreed on the firm condemnation of Russia's unjustified aggression and the need to continue with a decisive and united response," Draghi's office said in a statement after the meeting in Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022