Italy, US agree over "decisive, united" response to Russia invasion
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:35 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and US national security adviser Jake Sullivan agreed at a meeting on Tuesday that there must be no let up in the response to Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.
"Draghi and Sullivan agreed on the firm condemnation of Russia's unjustified aggression and the need to continue with a decisive and united response," Draghi's office said in a statement after the meeting in Rome.
