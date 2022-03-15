Left Menu

Rajasthan: Children to get Covid vaccine from Wednesday

The health minister said all people above 60 years of age will be given precautionary doses of the Covid vaccine from March 16.

Updated: 15-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:37 IST
The drive to administer Covid vaccine to over 30 lakh children aged between 12 and 14 will start in Rajasthan from Wednesday.

All children born after 2010 can get their registration done through both online and offline modes.

In a statement, Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena appealed to parents to get their children vaccinated.

He said over 30 lakh Corbevax vaccines have been received from the Union government for the drive. Meena said children will be given the second dose after a gap of 28 days. A total of 30.87 lakh children will be vaccinated in the state, he said. The health minister said all people above 60 years of age will be given precautionary doses of the Covid vaccine from March 16. The precautionary dose will be administered after nine months of the second dose of the vaccine.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

