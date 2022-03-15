Left Menu

16.29 crore Covid vaccine doses supplied to 98 countries: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:39 IST
India had supplied 16.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to 98 countries as on February 21, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said the vaccine doses were supplied in the form of grants-in-aid, commercial sales by Indian manufacturers and through the GAVI's COVAX facility.

''As per the information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, by February 21, 2022, a total of 16.29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been supplied to ninety-eight countries,'' she said.

Along with vaccines and medicines, the government has also supplied oxygen concentrators, ventilators, protective gear, thermometers, sampling tubes, swabs, IV fluids, syringes, test kits etc. to 65 countries through the MEA, Pawar added.

