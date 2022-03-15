Left Menu

Ukraine's president says Ukraine understands it is not in NATO, wants security guarantees

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:46 IST
  Ukraine
  • Ukraine

Ukraine understands it does not have an open door to NATO membership and therefore proposes a way to protect itself independently provided it has security guarantees, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday.

"If we cannot enter through open doors, then we must cooperate with the associations with which we can, which will help us, protect us ... and have separate guarantees," he said in a video address.

