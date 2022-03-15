Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia resume, ceasefire, Russian troop withdrawal discussed

Talks between Russia and Ukraine, discussing a ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, are ongoing, one of Ukraine's negotiators said on Tuesday

"Negotiations are ongoing. Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

