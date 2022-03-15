Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:55 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday after a pause on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.
"Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," he wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
Moscow exchange delays start of trading, shuts fx repo market
Google, Facebook, Twitter must combat Ukraine fake news - Polish, Baltic leaders
Rouble steadies vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia
Battered rouble puts brakes on slide in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia