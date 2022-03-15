Left Menu

Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:55 IST
Ukraine-Russia talks have restarted, Ukrainian negotiator says
Kyiv and Moscow resumed talks on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday after a pause on Monday, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said.

"Consultations on the main negotiation platform renewed. General regulation matters, ceasefire, withdrawal of troops from the territory of the country," he wrote on Twitter.

