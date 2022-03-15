Canada to announce more Russia-related sanctions on Tuesday - CBC News
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:58 IST
Canada will announce more sanctions on Tuesday against several individuals connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin, CBC News reported, citing a government source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
