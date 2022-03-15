France's Macron offers help to Russian state TV protester

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said his country would offer support to a Russian woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV Channel One to denounce the war in Ukraine. "We're obviously taking diplomatic steps to offer help, either through our embassy or in a different form", Macron told journalists. He added that he would raise the issue in his next phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Stop the war. No to war," the woman protester could be heard shouting, as the news anchor continued to read from her teleprompter. The Kremlin earlier called her act of dissent a form of "hooliganism."

