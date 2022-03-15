Left Menu

Lebanese govt talks with IMF in the right direction - Deputy PM to NNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:02 IST
Talks between the Lebanese government and the International Monetary Fund are moving in the right direction and have made important progress, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh al-Shami told the National News Agency (NNA)on Tuesday.

The International Monetary Fund said in February it would remain "closely engaged" with Lebanon's authorities to help the crisis-ravaged country formulate an economic reform programme.

Lebanon's financial system unravelled in late 2019 under the weight of huge public debts, slicing more than 90% off the local currency's value and plunging a majority of the population into poverty.

