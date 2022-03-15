Left Menu

EU finance ministers agreed on carbon tariff rules, says Finland

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:18 IST
The European Union's finance ministers reached an agreement outlining the block's new rules on carbon tariffs, the so called border adjustment mechanism rules, Finland's finance minister Annika Saarikko told reporters after meeting colleagues in Brussels on Tuesday.

The new measure is meant to tax imports of goods made in countries with weaker CO2 emissions standards, so as to equalise the cost in terms of CO2 emissions to what manufacturers would have paid had the goods been made in the EU.

