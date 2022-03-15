Ukraine parliament extends martial law by a month
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:48 IST
Ukraine's parliament voted on Tuesday to extend martial law for another 30 days from March 26, approving a bill submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he called a "special military operation," the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.
