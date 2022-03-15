Left Menu

Gunshots interrupt Chile interior minister's visit to restive region, police say

Chilean Interior Minister Izkia Siches's visit to the restive southern region of Araucania was interrupted by gunshots near her motorcade on Tuesday, forcing her to temporarily shelter in a police station, a police spokesman said. Police confirmed to Reuters that there were gunshots near the motorcade but could not confirm if the motorcade was hit or targeted.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:53 IST
Gunshots interrupt Chile interior minister's visit to restive region, police say
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Chilean Interior Minister Izkia Siches's visit to the restive southern region of Araucania was interrupted by gunshots near her motorcade on Tuesday, forcing her to temporarily shelter in a police station, a police spokesman said.

Police confirmed to Reuters that there were gunshots near the motorcade but could not confirm if the motorcade was hit or targeted. Siches, sworn in just last Friday, was later shown on local television leaving the police station.

Siches's visit was to start dialogue to address conflicts in Araucania between authorities and local Mapuche indigenous groups. Araucania is under an official state of emergency due to violence and regular attacks.

Also Read: Chile's new president: 'I'll be a president for all Chileans'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022