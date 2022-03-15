BRO signs MoU with GRSE for launching of double lane modular bridges of IRC Load Class 70

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for fabrication, supply, erection and launching of 27 carriageway double lane galvanised modular bridges of 7.5 meters with Indian Road Congress (IRC) Load Class 70. The two-year contract, worth around Rs 60 crore, was inked by Director General BR Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry and Officiating Chairman & Managing Director of GRSE Commodore P R Hari IN (Retd) in New Delhi on March 15, 2022.

In line with the clarion call of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and meeting the aspiration of the Nation for better infrastructure, the BRO had successfully trial evaluated an "Indigenous 140 feet Double Lane Modular Bridge" of IRC Load Class 70 last year, supplied by GRSE Ltd. The first of its kind indigenous bridge was dedicated to the Nation by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on December 28, 2021. The bridge was constructed on important "Flag Hill-Dokala" Road in Sikkim at an altitude of 11,000 feet by Karamyogis of Project Swastik in February 2021.

Subsequent to successful trials, discussions were held between the two agencies to conclude this MoU, under which the GRSE Ltd will be undertaking fabrication, supply, erection and launching of 27 Double Lane Modular Bridges of IRC Load Class 70 on a number of strategic roads along the Northern and North Eastern borders.

The double-lane Modular Steel Bridge developed by the GRSE is the only one-of-its-kind bridge available in India and is 100 per cent indigenous. One of the most important and critical advantages of the MoU will be the time factor as these bridges could be launched within 45 days of handing over the site by the units. This will certainly be a game-changer in road infrastructure development in the country. The construction of such modular bridges with IRC Load Class 70 classification will also enhance the operational preparedness of the security forces in the forward areas.

The MoU will further lead to self-reliance and BRO's commitment to Nation-building. It will also ensure better infrastructure development in border areas keeping in view the Nation's security needs.

(With Inputs from PIB)