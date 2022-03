BRIEF-EMA Says CHMP Started Evaluating Marketing Authorisation Application For Evusheld

EMA:

* EMA: EMA’S CHMP STARTED EVALUATING THE MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR ASTRAZENECA'S COVID-19 TREATMENT EVUSHELD (TIXAGEVIMAB / CILGAVIMAB), FOLLOWING THE START OF ITS ROLLING REVIEW IN OCTOBER 2021: 15/03/2022 Further company coverage:

