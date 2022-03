Ukraine prepares $850 mln war-time loan programme for farmers, says prime minister

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Tuesday the government would finance a loan programme for farmers worth 25 billion hryvnias ($846 million) as part of a raft of new measures to ease the economic shock of war.

In a video address, Shmygal also outlined new tax breaks for small and medium-sized businesses that were approved earlier by parliament. ($1 = 29.5474 hryvnias)

