Dutch have frozen 6 mln euros in Russian assets, says finance minister

Dutch banks and other financial institutions have so far frozen 6 million euros ($6.58 million) in sanctioned Russian assets, the Netherlands' finance minister said on Tuesday.

In a letter to parliament, Sigrid Kaag said that relationships between sanctioned persons and entities are still being assessed and she would issue regular updates. ($1 = 0.9120 euros)

