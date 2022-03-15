Left Menu

Dutch have frozen 6 mln euros in Russian assets, says finance minister

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:07 IST
Dutch have frozen 6 mln euros in Russian assets, says finance minister
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Dutch banks and other financial institutions have so far frozen 6 million euros ($6.58 million) in sanctioned Russian assets, the Netherlands' finance minister said on Tuesday.

In a letter to parliament, Sigrid Kaag said that relationships between sanctioned persons and entities are still being assessed and she would issue regular updates. ($1 = 0.9120 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022