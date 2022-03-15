Dutch have frozen 6 mln euros in Russian assets, says finance minister
Updated: 15-03-2022
Dutch banks and other financial institutions have so far frozen 6 million euros ($6.58 million) in sanctioned Russian assets, the Netherlands' finance minister said on Tuesday.
In a letter to parliament, Sigrid Kaag said that relationships between sanctioned persons and entities are still being assessed and she would issue regular updates. ($1 = 0.9120 euros)
