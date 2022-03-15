Left Menu

Nearly 100 children have died since Russia's invasion, Ukrainian president says

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:11 IST
Nearly a hundred children have died in the war that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Canadian lawmakers on Tuesday. The southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was left without means of communication and was nearly running out of food, Zelenskiy said in a virtual address to Canadian lawmakers.

He added that 97 children had been reported dead in total since the war began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

