Fox News cameraman killed while reporting in Ukraine -network website
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:17 IST
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in Ukraine after the vehicle in which he was traveling was struck by incoming fire, the U.S. network reported on its website.
Zakrzewski was reporting with another Fox News journalist, Benjamin Hall, on Monday when they came under attack near the capital Kyiv, according to a video on the website. Hall remains in hospital, it added.
