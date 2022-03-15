Russia formally quits Council of Europe rights watchdog
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:30 IST
Russia on Tuesday formally quit the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog based in Strasbourg, pre-empting possible expulsion over its attack on its neighbour Ukraine.
Pyotr Tolstoy, head of the Russian delegation at the Council's Parliamentary Assembly, handed a letter from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the Council's secretary general announcing Moscow's decision, the Tass news agency reported. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Strasbourg
- Russia
- Russian
- Kevin Liffey
- Tass
- Council
- Council of Europe
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Sergei Lavrov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Website of Russia's TASS news agency displays anti-Putin message after hack
SC sets aside HC order quashing municipal council’s action of cancelling work order
U.N. Security council imposes arms embargo on Yemen's Houthi group
Rajasthan govt makes 67 political appointments to boards, councils
Blinken to deliver remarks at UN Human Rights Council over Russia-Ukraine conflict: State Dept