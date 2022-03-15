Russia formally quits Council of Europe rights watchdog

Russia on Tuesday formally quit the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog based in Strasbourg, pre-empting possible expulsion over its attack on its neighbour Ukraine.

Pyotr Tolstoy, head of the Russian delegation at the Council's Parliamentary Assembly, handed a letter from Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the Council's secretary general announcing Moscow's decision, the Tass news agency reported. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

