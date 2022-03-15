Soccer-CAS upholds UEFA ban on Russian teams while CAS deliberates

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld UEFA's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions while CAS deliberates on the case, it said on Tuesday.

The ruling only applies to UEFA competitions, with Russia still looking to overturn a FIFA ban that would allow them to take part in World Cup qualifying playoff matches scheduled for the end of this month.

