Left Menu

Buses with Sumy civilians heading to central Ukraine, ICRC says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:39 IST
Buses with Sumy civilians heading to central Ukraine, ICRC says
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

More than 100 buses carrying civilians have left the besieged city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine for a safe area, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

"In total more than 100 buses are travelling in two different convoys, a joint operation between us and the Ukrainian Red Cross," ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters in Geneva.

The buses were heading towards Poltava, in central Ukraine, but might not be able to take a direct route, he said, adding that the Russian side had given a green light for the evacuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022