Buses with Sumy civilians heading to central Ukraine, ICRC says
More than 100 buses carrying civilians have left the besieged city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine for a safe area, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.
"In total more than 100 buses are travelling in two different convoys, a joint operation between us and the Ukrainian Red Cross," ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters in Geneva.
The buses were heading towards Poltava, in central Ukraine, but might not be able to take a direct route, he said, adding that the Russian side had given a green light for the evacuation.
