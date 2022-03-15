Left Menu

Portugal backs EU sanctions against Russian oligarchs even if citizens

Portugal will implement restrictive measures against Russian oligarchs agreed at European Union level even if those sanctioned by the bloc are Portuguese citizens, foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Tuesday. "These sanctions are supported by Portuguese authorities and (will be) scrupulously enforced," Santos Silva told parliament.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:46 IST
Portugal backs EU sanctions against Russian oligarchs even if citizens
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal will implement restrictive measures against Russian oligarchs agreed at European Union level even if those sanctioned by the bloc are Portuguese citizens, foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Tuesday. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was granted Portuguese citizenship in April 2021 based on a law offering naturalisation to descendants of Sephardic Jews who were expelled from the Iberian peninsula during the mediaeval Inquisition.

Abramovich is among several Russian billionaires expected to be added to an EU blacklist on Tuesday. He became a target of British sanctions last week. "These sanctions are supported by Portuguese authorities and (will be) scrupulously enforced," Santos Silva told parliament. "This has been happening whether those sanctioned had applied for investment residence permits or if they are Portuguese citizens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022