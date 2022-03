BRIEF-Pfizer, Biontech To Seek Authorization Of Second Coronavirus Booster Shot For People 65 And Older - WaPo

March 15 (Reuters) -

* PFIZER, BIONTECH TO SEEK AUTHORIZATION OF SECOND CORONAVIRUS BOOSTER SHOT FOR PEOPLE 65 AND OLDER - WAPO Further company coverage:

